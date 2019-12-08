All-new Apple Hillsdale reopens in San Mateo

Apple’s holiday gift for the Bay Area is a brand-new store. The relocated and redesigned Apple Hillsdale reopened this weekend in San Mateo, California, replacing its existing location at Hillsdale Shopping Center.

The new Apple Hillsdale is located in the North Block, an outdoor extension of the mall bridged by a dining terrace extending over 31st Avenue. As retailers grab up spaces in the new wing, Apple has established itself with a panoramic glass storefront framed in white quartz and dotted with a lit Apple logo on its left.

Like all contemporary Apple Stores, the new Apple Hillsdale places emphasis on the Today at Apple Forum and video wall, and lines its perimeter with Avenue display shelving. Locals may find the design most similar to Apple Bay Street in Emeryville. Hillsdale is the 10th of 17 Apple Stores in the Bay Area to be built or renovated with Apple’s latest retail design.

Photos courtesy of @Florrr1989

Since it’s the holiday season, Apple temporarily gift-wrapped two windows at Hillsdale with red ribbon Apple logos and the message “Welcome Apple Hillsdale.” The same logo style, in gold, was used to announce the store’s reopening.

Apple has a few more new stores left in the queue to open before year’s end. In Toronto, Apple Eaton Centre will become the first location in Canada with the latest store design. In Japan, the country’s 10th store is ready to open at Lazona Kawasaki Plaza. Both locations will welcome customers starting December 14.

If you attend a store opening, spot something interesting, or try a great Today at Apple session, we’d love to see and share your photos. Follow our retail guide for in-depth coverage of the latest Apple Store news.

