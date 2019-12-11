Holiday Deal Hub: Exclusive deals on iPhone & Mac accessories

This year we’re bringing back 9to5Mac’s Holiday Hub to offer exclusive deals on Mac and iPhone accessories to help with your holiday shopping.

Head below to get exclusive deals on iPhone and Mac accessories, including iPhone cases and skins, Qi chargers, USB-C hubs and docks, HomeKit lighting, and much more, all from brands we love. And check back for new deals throughout December!

Below you’ll find a selection of great deals including USB-C hubs from Hyper and OWC, Nanoleaf’s HomeKit lighting bundles, cases and skins from Totallee and Colorware, and more. All are available starting today through December with shipping in time for the holidays (if you don’t wait too long!).

A few of our top picks:

HYPER has something special just for 9to5Mac/9to5Toys readers. Use “DEC25” coupon code to get 25% off HYPER’s best-selling USB-C hubs, wireless chargers, battery packs, cables and more. Check out a few of our picks from this exclusive Hyper sale:

Featured Deal: Up to 50% off Nanoleaf HomeKit Lighting

Nanoleaf is offering some great deals on its HomeKit lighting products including deals ranging from 15-50% on its design kits and starter kits.

For those looking to get started or expand their current setup, when you purchase a 9-panel starter kit you can get 50% off a second kit for a limited time. Included in the sale are Nanoleaf’s flagship Rhythm and Canvas light panel products.

With full HomeKit support, you’ll of course be able to set up scenes and control your Nanoleaf lights with your iPhone and Siri. The Canvas product also includes Touch Actions, allowing you to control your other HomeKit accessories with a touch of the panels.

The OWC USB-C Travel Dock is a 5-port travel dock with up to 60W of power passthrough capability and small enough to fit in your pocket. It includes 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, a USB-C port with power passthrough, an SD card reader, and HMDI 2.0 with support for 4K displays.

Get 15% off automatically applied at checkout.

Twelve South: 20% off accessories

Get 20% off the Twelve South accessories below with coupon code 9to5Mac. Pictured above from left to right:

Totallee: 30% off iPhone cases & accessories

Get 30% off all Totallee accessories on Amazon with code 9TO5MACDEAL.

Based in California, Totallee is one of our favorite iPhone case companies making super-thin, branding-free iPhone cases at an affordable price. Use our code to save 30% on cases and also check out totallee’s other accessories including cables, its Qi charger, and glass screen protectors.

Colorware: 40% off custom Skins for iPhone, MacBooks & more

Get 40% off all of Colorware’s customizable 3M skins available for iPhones, MacBooks, iPads and a number of other smartphones and gaming systems with code 9to5.

Check back for more exclusive deals throughout December!