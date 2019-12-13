To help celebrate the holidays, 9to5 readers can get 20% off all Defense cases for iPhone with our exclusive promo. Head below for a better look at the full line up and another exclusive offer on Defense’s DUO wireless charging dock.

Defense Shield

The Defense brand (based out of Santa Monica) developed the Shield line to provide reliable protection to devices with serious price tags and high repair costs attached to them. Readers currently using an ultra thin case or skin probably know that they aren’t fully receiving the protection required to ensure proper safety for their device, specifically in the event of a serious drop.

The anodized, machined-metal frame is the Shield’s first line of defence. The stress tested, heavy duty frame gives the exterior bezels of the device a form-fitting layer of protection. With the interior encased in a light rubber, this effectively absorbs and evenly distributes shock forces from most falls. For devices that cost thousands of dollars, military drop protection should be the minimum standard level of protection for users. Defense exceeds the standard by implementing its proven combination of hard polycarbonate shell, a soft rubber (bubble pattern interior) and anodized aluminum metal. As a result, Defense cases for iPhone provide some of the best protection from drops on concrete ranging from 6’ – 10′ (3M).

Defense incorporates a functional design in its cases by using an integrated sound channel to redirect the acoustics of the bottom speaker and amplify the sound to the front of the case. As a result, the user facing channel provides a crystal clear sound experience.

For more premium options, readers can shop the sleek Defense Tactical collection, above (available in 4 colors). Or the Lux option outfitted in a sophisticated black with carbon fibre rear panel. Be sure to also check the simplistic ‘Clear’ options for a minimal look that is available in Black or White. And the luxury Prime line-up which features a textured faux-leather with increased grip. All collections are available for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro & iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The Shield collection is available in 5 color options for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro & iPhone 11 Pro Max. Get 20% off site-wide with code “209TO5”

Defense Duo wireless charging dock w/ 209TO5

Also check out the Defense Vertical Duo. The two-pad wireless charging dock from Defense blends in perfectly with your existing Apple products. Both pads were designed to provide an optimal fit for your iPhone and AirPods specifically. DUO provides 10W of power, allowing users to charge two Qi compatible devices simultaneously.