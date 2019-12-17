‘Apple Developer’ app for iOS adds new features for developers in China

Apple is making it easier for developers in China to enroll in the Apple Developer Program. Starting today, developers in China can now join the Apple Developer Program using the Apple Developer app for iOS.

As we reported last month, Apple recently renamed the WWDC application to the “Apple Developer” app. The new Apple Developer application delivers in-depth information from Apple experts all year round, including news, videos, WWDC content, and more. For developers in the United States, this also included the ability to enroll in the Apple Developer Program.

In a post on its developer blog this afternoon, Apple says that developers in mainland China can also now enroll via the Apple Developer app. Apple says:

Now it’s simpler than ever for developers based in China mainland to enroll in the Apple Developer Program. The Apple Developer app now supports enrollment in China mainland, allowing developers to start and finish their membership purchase with local payment methods on iPhone or iPad. And since membership is provided as an auto-renewable subscription, keeping your account active is easy.

You can read more about the Apple Developer app in our full coverage here. If you’re a developer in China, find out how to join the Apple Developer Program on Apple’s website.

