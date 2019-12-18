Apple releasing first public beta of iOS 13.3.1 today

Although Apple has not mentioned anything, it is very likely that this update has fixed some issues related to Screen Time. Apple confirmed last week that it was working on a fix for an iOS bug that lets kids easily bypass Screen Time Communication Limits.

We’ll have to dive deeper to learn more, and it’s likely that further improvements will come with subsequent iOS 13.3.1 betas.

