Take $250 off Apple’s new 16-inch MacBook Pro in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break, plus a new AmazonBasics tech sale from $5 and more. Head below for all of our top picks.

Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro is $250 off

Amazon is taking $250 off Apple’s new 16-inch MacBook Pro with the upgraded i9 model falling to $2,549. Free shipping is available for all. Today’s deal is a match of the Amazon all-time low price and our previous mention. Apple’s new 16-inch MacBook Pro sports a completely redesigned ‘Magic’ keyboard alongside a larger 3072×1920 display. There’s up to 512GB worth of SSD storage on this model. You’ll also find the usual four Thunderbolt 3 ports, up to 64GB worth of RAM, and a redesigned Touch Bar with physical escape and power buttons. We recently went hands-on with Apple’s latest release, detailing all of its best features and more. I picked up a 16-inch MacBook Pro shortly after release, and have to agree, it’s the best MacBook Apple has made in years.

AmazonBasics tech sale starts at $5

Amazon is back with its annual last-minute AmazonBasics tech sale, including new all-time lows on budget-friendly accessories that are great for stocking stuffers. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. While there are a number of gifts for techies, it’s also a great time to take advantage of discounted pricing and grab new charging gear, Mac accessories, and more for yourself starting at $5.

Smart plug deals from $10

Amazon offers the iHome ISP6X Wi-Fi Smart Plug with HomeKit support for $20.98. For comparison, it typically sells for up to $30 at Best Buy and today’s offer is the second-best we’ve tracked in 2019. With support for nearly every smart home platform, including HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant, this plug is ideal for any setup. Best of all? It only blocks one outlet at a time. More deals can be found here from $10.

Up to $30 off best-selling USB-C hubs + 25% off the rest

HYPER is doing a holiday flash sale with up to $30 off their best-selling USB-C hubs. For everything else at HyperShop.com, use DEC25 coupon code to get 25% off HYPER’s award-winning USB-C hubs, wireless chargers, battery packs, cables, and more.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way! Use code 9to5mac for an extra $15 on all trades.

