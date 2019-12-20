2020 iPhone rumored to feature sensor-shift image stabilization camera system

- Dec. 20th 2019 2:24 am PT

A report from Digitimes today says that Apple is planning to include a more advanced image stabilization component in the high-end 2020 iPhone models.

The iPhone has included optical image stabilization for a while now, and sensor shift hardware improvements continues that trend.

Whereas optical image stabilization shift around the lens element, sensor shift moves the sensor inside the camera module directly.

It’s not immediately clear whether one method would be superior to the other in terms of output image quality, or if Apple is changing up the internal parts of its phones for space or cost reasons instead.

On iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, the telephoto and wide angle cameras have optical image stabilization but the ultra-wide lens does not.

The next iPhone is expected to be a pretty significant upgrade. Aside from the 5G cellular radios, the new flagship iPhone models will have a different industrial design that is reminiscent of the iPhone 4 with flat edges.

The entire lineup will also feature OLED displays, and Apple is reportedly switching up the screen sizes too. The latest Ming-Chi Kuo report said to expect four new flagships iPhones in 2020, with 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch screens. Higher-end SKUs will include new time-of-flight 3D depth-sensing rear camera system for augmented reality applications and improved Portrait mode.

