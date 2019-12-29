Apple touts iPhone 11 ‘Slofie’ feature in new collection of videos

Apple is continuing to push its slo-mo selfie feature on the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Apple this weekend has shared four new videos touting the “Slofie” feature in different use cases.

Each of the new videos showcases the “Slofie” feature in different environments, including a group slofie, in the rain, and more. Apple touts that taking a “Slofie” allows you to “turn any selfie into an epic dance video with slo-mo on iPhone 11’s front facing camera.”

Apple coined the “Slofie” term as a way to describe the slo-motion selfie feature of the latest iPhone models. The iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro are the first iPhones to support slow-motion video recording with the front-facing camera at 120 frames per second.

The term “Slofie” is actually found nowhere within iOS – but rather is simply the marketing term Apple is using for the feature. Apple mentioned the term on stage when it announced the iPhone 11, but taking slo-mo videos in the Camera app, whether it be with the front or rear camera, is simply referred to as slo-mo.

Watch the four new videos below and let us know what you think of them down in the comments!

