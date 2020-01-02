Geekbench 5.1 delivers CPU and compute performance improvements on Mac and iOS

Geekbench is out with a nice update that brings improvements to CPU and compute benchmarks and also new compilers to its cross-platform benchmarking software.

Geekbench is one of the most popular cross-platform benchmarking tools out there and today’s 5.1 update for macOS, iOS, Android, Windows, and Linux offers CPU improvements for AES-XTS and machine learning workloads. For compute benchmarks, version 5.1 improves GPU buffer selection for Metal workloads on iOS, macOS.

Geekbench is a $0.99 download for iOS. Geekbench 5 for macOS/Linux/Windows runs $15 ($10 for macOS only) while Geekbench 5 Pro costs $99.

Check out the full release notes:

CPU Benchmark Changes

Geekbench 5.1 includes the following changes to the CPU Benchmark:

Build Geekbench 5 for Android with Android NDK r21.

Build Geekbench 5 for Linux, Windows with Clang 9.0.

Build Geekbench 5 for iOS, macOS with Xcode 11.2.

Improve AES-XTS workload performance on processors with AVX512 support.

Improve Machine Learning workload performance on processors with AVX support.

Improve Image Inpainting workload performance on Linux.

Compute Benchmark Changes

Geekbench 5.1 includes the following changes to the Compute Benchmark:

Improve Depth of Field workload performance on Vulkan.

Improve Horizon Detection workload performance on Vulkan.

Improve GPU buffer selection for Metal workloads on iOS, macOS.

Improve buffer management in Metal workloads on iOS, macOS.

Consolidate command buffers in Vulkan workloads, improving performance.

Disable bounds checking in Vulkan buffers, improving performance.

Comparing Geekbench 5 Scores

Geekbench 5.1 is built with new compilers, and includes changes to both the CPU and Compute Benchmarks. These changes mean Geekbench 5.1 scores will be higher than Geekbench 5.0 scores. As a result, we recommend users not compare Geekbench 5.0 and Geekbench 5.1 results.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: