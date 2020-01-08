Plex looks to replicate Apple’s TV app with subscriptions, deep linking, and more

Plex has dramatically expanded its focus on streaming in recent months, and now it’s taking things even further. At CES this week, Plex has teased the next steps in its efforts to become a one-stop-shop for streaming content, including subscription services, rentals and purchases, and more.

TechCrunch reports that Plex is working on a handful of new features that will help it better integrate more content beyond what it can host itself. Specifically, Plex is looking at “subscription video, a transactional marketplace for rentals and purchases, and a way to launch streaming content Plex can’t host.”

In many ways, Plex is seemingly looking to integrate features offered by the Apple TV app. This includes support for channel add-ons like Apple TV Channels and “deep linking.” Subscription channels would allow you to pay for services like HBO through the Plex and watch the content directly in the Plex app.

Meanwhile, deep linking would integrate content from services that aren’t available as channels into the Plex app. For instance, the Plex app could surface content from Hulu, but you’d be kicked to the Hulu app to actually watch that content. The TV app offers a similar functionality.

Plex CEO Keith Valory told TechCrunch that the company’s current goal is to continue expanding its ad-supported content library, which it launched last year. But, features like channels and deep linking on are the list:

“We want to have a critical mass of content available before we have the deep linking capabilities,” noted Valory, speaking to TechCrunch at CES. “But if those deep-linking opportunities present themselves earlier, we’re also optimistic. If we can make a feature relatively easy for users and they love it, that’s what we as a company have always done.”

Specifically, Valory noted that through the work Plex has done securing deals for its ad-support library, it has found numerous studios and companies who are also interested in delivering their subscription services through Plex. Ideally, Plex says that it would put together a “set of 15 to 20 SVOD channels” for users.

Plex is clearly still in the early stages of planning these features, but they make quite a bit of sense if the company is looking to become a one-stop-shop for streaming media. What do you think about Plex’s plans? Are you ok with the company’s continued expansion? Tell us down in the comments.

