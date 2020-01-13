Report: Rumored 5.4-inch iPhone to be similar in size to the iPhone 8, support Face ID

A new report from Macotakara today causes some confusion around what to expect from Apple’s 2020 iPhone lineup. While rumors have widely suggested that Apple is developing a refreshed version of the of the iPhone 8, this report seems to conflate a few details.

The report cites conversations with Apple suppliers at CES 2020 last week and says that Apple “may be developing” a refreshed iPhone 8 model with Face ID. This device would reportedly exist alongside the widely rumored Touch ID model, which is expected to be released this spring.

The rear camera is also said to be “much bigger” than the iPhone 8.” The iPhone 8 featured a single lens camera, while the iPhone 8 Plus featured a dual-lens camera arranged horizontally. In order to accommodate the TrueDepth sensor, the notch is said to be an “intermediate size” between the iPhone XS and iPhone 11 series.

The body size returns to iPhone 7, and the receiver size is in between the iPhone 11 series and the iPhone XS series. By employing TrueDepth camera, the verticle width of the active area size for the display expands and thus becomes 5.4-inch size, and the possibility of it being the model buzzed about increases.

This report is confusing for several reasons. First and foremost, Macotakara explicitly describes this mysterious device as “an updated version of the iPhone 8 using the A13 Bionic chip.” Every other rumor until now has said that the “iPhone SE 2” or “iPhone 9” that we see this spring will feature Touch ID with a design almost identical to that of the iPhone 8.

The most likely outcome here is that Macotakara is mixing up the rumors around the 2020 iPhone lineup. Ming-Chi Kuo has said Apple is preparing a 5.4-inch iPhone for this year with Face ID. What Macotakara seems to be saying is that the 5.4-inch iPhone will be similar to the iPhone 8 in terms of body size.

This actually makes sense. The iPhone 8 featured a 4.7-inch display, but with larger bezels on the top and bottom. With the edge-to-edge design of the iPhone 11, Apple can fit a larger display into the same body size as the iPhone 11.

We also still expect a refreshed version of the iPhone 8 this spring, with Touch ID, a Home button, and a 4.7-inch LCD screen. This device will target the low-end of the market, but still include the A13 processor.

To make things as clear as possible, here’s what we currently expect for the 2020 iPhone lineup:

“iPhone 9” with design identical to the iPhone 8, Touch ID, Home button – March

5.4-inch OLED iPhone, rear dual-camera – Fall

6.1-inch OLED iPhone, rear dual-camera – Fall

6.1-inch OLED, rear triple-camera and time-of-flight 3D tech – Fall

6.7-inch OLED, rear triple-camera and time-of-flight 3D tech – Fall

