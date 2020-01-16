Apple shares story of ‘Saints of Steel’ nonprofit founded by Apple Park team member

On its Newsroom website today, Apple is sharing the story of an Apple team member who is “giving people in need new beginnings.” The story specifically focuses on the Saints of Steel nonprofit.

The Saints of Steel nonprofit was founded by Jaz Limos, the manager of the Apple Park Visitor Center. Saints of Steel is a nonprofit pop-up barber shop and makeover event, designed for people looking for “employment, housing, and a fresh start.”

As CEO and founder of the new organization, Limos would build Saints of Steel from scratch — with the full support of her Apple family. In its first year, the organization was almost fully funded by volunteers and donations from Apple. ‘Our board, when we first started, was primarily made up of Apple employees who just jumped in and rolled up their sleeves,’ Limos says. ‘We saw the power of Benevity and the company match program, because it funded the majority of our ability to run this program.’

Apple says that 80% of Saints of Steel’s first year of donations came from Benevity, the corporate giving platform. 74% of those donations came from Apple employees. Apple matches all employee donations at a rate of one to one.

And throughout the company, in 2019 alone, roughly 21,000 employees volunteered their time and donated $42 million to causes they care about. When combined with the company’s 1-for-1 donation match and $25 match per volunteer hour, Apple donated over $100 million to causes throughout the year.

Apple’s vice president of environment, social, and policy initiatives explained:

‘We have a mission here at Apple to change the world for the better, and give back to the communities in which we live and work,’ says Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives. ‘Apple employees like Jaz embody this culture of giving every day, volunteering over a quarter of a million hours last year. We share a deep commitment to our local communities and doing what we can to cause more good.’

You can read the full story on Apple’s Newsroom website.

