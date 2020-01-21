How to cancel Apple TV Plus on iOS and the web

You’ve reached the end of For All Mankind, have finished your second run of The Morning Show, and it seems like there isn’t much to watch on Apple TV Plus. So how do you cancel your subscription?

If you bought a new Apple device recently, you were the lucky recipient of a one-year Apple TV Plus trial. At the end of the trial, your subscription will convert into a standard monthly plan. Understandably, plenty of people don’t want to hand over money for a service they no longer want by accident. However, before you go ahead and cancel your trial, make sure you understand what that entails.

Don’t cancel your trial until near the end

If you cancel your one-year trial, you’ll immediately lose access to the service. Not only that, so will everyone in your Family Sharing Plan. There is no way to get the trial back, which means you need to be absolutely sure that you want to end your run with Apple TV Plus before taking the plunge.

However, since none of us know whether the next hit show will debut on Apple TV Plus, it’s more sensible to set some sort of reminder a few days before the renewal is set to happen.

Canceling your subscription via iOS

If you want to end your Apple TV Plus subscription and you have an iOS device such as an iPad or iPhone, the process is pretty quick and easy:

Head to Settings and tap on your Apple ID name Now tap on “Subscriptions” Select the subscription you want to cancel Tap the red cancel button and complete any confirmations

Canceling your subscription via the web

If you don’t have access to an iOS device, you can simply cancel your subscription from the Apple TV Plus website using a browser:

Navigate to https://www.apple.com/apple-tv-plus/ Sign in Click or tap on the account icon at the top right of the page Click “Settings” Scroll down to the “Subscriptions” section of Account Settings Click or tap “Manage” Click or tap “Cancel subscription” and complete any confirmations

Cancel Apple TV Plus: The long goodbye

A one-year trial is pretty unprecedented, but Apple is pretty serious about hooking people into their premium TV service. By the end of your time with the service, you may very well want to let it roll over into a monthly expense you’ll gladly pay. However, if the time comes and you don’t want to see what comes next, you’re now prepared to walk away.

