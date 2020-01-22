Twitter rolling out iMessage-like reactions feature to direct messages

- Jan. 22nd 2020 4:02 pm PT

Twitter is taking a page out of Apple’s playbook with its latest messaging feature. The social network announced today that it is rolling out support for adding iMessage-like reactions to direct messages.

Twitter first started testing this emoji reaction feature last year, but it’s now rolling the capability out to all users on the web, iOS, and Android. This feature allows you to add a reaction to direct messages using your normal selection of emoji.

All participants in the direct message thread will receive a notification any time a new reaction is added to a message. Those who don’t have the latest version of the Twitter apps will receive a separate message informing them of the reaction.

Here’s how to use the new feature:

To add a reaction, hover over the message and click the reaction button (heart and plus icon), or double tap on the message and pick an emoji from the pop-up. You can undo a reaction at any time and it will be removed from the message for all participants. Click or tap on a reaction in a conversation to view who reacted to the message.

This is very similar to the reactions feature Apple includes in iMessage, which makes it easier to acknowledge (or passive aggressively respond to) another message without sending a full reply.

You can find out more about this new feature on Twitter’s support webpage.

