Whether you recently upgraded to the Apple Watch Series 5 or currently use any of the previous models, Longvadon can breathe some new life into your Apple Watch with its luxury watch bands. And Longvadon is making the upgrade even easier for readers by offering an exclusive discount for 9to5Mac readers with code 9TO5MAC15 (or your third band free if you buy two). Head below for more a closer look.

Each collection of watch bands is custom designed down to the tiniest detail by Longvadon in Europe. With two collections in the current lineup, including the hand made Classic series, Longvadon has a ton of customizable options available to help users upgrade their smart watch to a more formal timepiece. The collections feature a variety of classic leather watch strap palettes for both men and women, as well as some unique colorways that can really turn the Apple Watch into a standout accessory. Every band from Longvadon is derived from top grain, French bovine leather. It also uses only the upper-most layers of the hide in order to provide a more durable strap that is intended to hold shape over time. And for prolonged periods of wear, don’t worry, these bands feel as good as they look. Both collections are lined with Longvadon’s signature genuine suede leather to ensure user comfort for all day wear. Not only will the suede naturally soften over time but the flexible padding provides a wrist conforming layer of cushion instead of the typical feeling of a stiff leather watch strap.

Similar to most luxury watches, each Longvadon watch strap comes equipped with a ‘butterfly’ deployant clasp closure – opposed to the regular ardillon buckles found on most leather bands. Aside from a much cleaner aesthetic, the butterfly clasp also makes it very simple to operate and secure the band, with its double-push button mechanism. The top tier (316L) lugs used are guaranteed to hold, and attach your new strap safely to the Apple Watch. Every band option can be configured and matched according to the Apple Watch you own: Black Details for the stainless steel Space Black bezel, Gold for the Gold Apple Watch, or Silver Details with the Stainless Steel Silver casing from Apple. They also look great on the Aluminum Apple Watch models we tried them with, and also when we switched things up for a custom contrasting look.

Longvadon watch bands are available in medium through extra large for men (6.3” / 160mm – 9.5″ /240mm), and extra small through medium for women (5.1” /130mm – 7.5” /190mm) for all the Apple Watch models including series 1-5. Head over to Longvadon and take 15% off your purchase with our coupon code ‘9TO5MAC15’ at checkout. Readers that buy two bands will also get a third strap for free. And don’t forget to check out our Apple Watch Series 5 giveaway on 9to5Rewards.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: