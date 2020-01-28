Got a dirty Apple Watch band? Follow along for how to clean your Apple Watch bands, bracelets, and loops with the official steps recommended by Apple. We’ll also look at how to clean the Apple Watch itself.
Being a wearable that’s exposed much of the time, Apple Watch bands naturally attract dirt and grime. Just like the official instructions for cleaning the Apple Watch itself, Apple recommends avoiding the use of any soaps, cleaning products, abrasive materials, etc. when cleaning your Apple Watch bands, bracelets, and loops.
For a walkthrough on cleaning out your Apple Watch Digital Crown, screen, and more, follow along with our tutorial here.
How to clean your Apple Watch bands
- For the best results, you may want to remove your Apple Watch band, bracelet, or loop
- For all of Apple’s bands, bracelets, and loops, wipe them down with a microfiber cloth
- If needed, dampen the cloth with fresh water and clean your band again
- For leather bands, let them air dry before reattaching them to your watch
- For all other Apple bands, bracelets, and loops, dry them with your lint-free cloth before reattaching them
Apple highlights that its leather bands and loops shouldn’t be submerged in water and that these steps are for its Apple Watch bands, loops, and bracelets only. Refer to the care instructions that came with any third-party bands you have for cleaning steps.
