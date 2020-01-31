How to watch Super Bowl LIV for free on Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, and the web

Jan. 31st 2020

Super Bowl LIV is set for 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on Sunday, February 2, with the San Francisco 49ers taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in Miami. Follow along for how to watch the game for free on Apple TV, iPad, iPhone, and the web without a cable login or app subscription.

It can often be a hassle to watch major events without a cable login or paid app on streaming devices like Apple TV and more. That’s why it’s great to see Fox making Super Bowl LIV free to watch across the Fox Sports, NFL, and Yahoo Sports apps without a subscription or cable login.

The game will also be streamed on NFL.com, so you can watch anywhere you have access to a browser.

Another bonus, Super Bowl LIV will be broadcast in 4K so devices like Apple TV 4K and Fire TV 4K can get an even better viewing experience. Funnily enough, though, on Apple TV 4K it will be 4K in SDR (standard dynamic range) instead of HDR (via the Verge).

How to watch Super Bowl LIV on Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, and web

  1. On your Apple TV, iPhone, or iPad, download one of these apps:
    1. NFL
    2. Fox Sports
    3. Yahoo Sports
  2. On Sunday, look for the option to watch the game live on the main page of any of the apps
  3. On any Mac or PC, you can also head to NFL.com to watch Super Bowl LIV
  4. If you subscribe to a Live TV streaming service like Hulu, DirecTV Now, YouTube TV, etc. you can tune into Fox for the game on Apple TV or other Apple devices.

Who: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

When: Sunday, February 2 @ 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Halftime show: Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. The NFL will be making a “visual album” available of all the Super Bowl performances on Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube, and more.

Super Bowl ads: Adage is keeping track of all the Super Bowl ads, so check out everything from Coke, Doritos, Amazon, Walmart, to Donald Trump and Michael Bloomberg.

