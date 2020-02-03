SAP reports massive growth in Apple deployment, nearly 26k total with 82% running Catalina

SAP has been one of the biggest proponents of running Apple products in the enterprise over the past few years and we’ve reported on their partnerships with Apple and Jamf. Today, SAP has announced some exciting news for those who are proponents of Apple in the enterprise.

Martin Lang, VP IT Services Enterprise Mobility at SAP, announced on Twitter that the number of employees choosing a Mac for their computer has doubled over the past fifteen months. He notes that the deployment is now at 26,000 and 82% of them are running macOS Catalina.

Despite a rocky start for Catalina, it’s clear that enterprise customers are finding it stable enough to run after bug fixes have been released in recent updates.

The number of SAP colleagues who chose a Mac as their primary computer has doubled over the last 15 months, it's at almost 26K now with 82% of them running the latest macOS Catalina #lifeatsap pic.twitter.com/jzSH4LHEUd — MartinLang (@MartinLang) February 3, 2020

In the past, we’ve reported how SAP is working with Apple on AR and machine learning programs. We reported that Jamf is the MDM of choice for SAP for managing their iOS, macOS, and Apple TV devices. For those of us who would love to see more companies deploying Apple in the enterprise, this should come as great news. We’ve come a long way from only the marketing department and C-level employees getting to use Macs. Now, everyday employees are getting the choice of the type of computer that works best for them.

Is your employer open to a program where employees get to choose their device? Would that make a difference in your employee satisfaction?

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: