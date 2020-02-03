SAP reports massive growth in Apple deployment, nearly 26k total with 82% running Catalina

- Feb. 3rd 2020 5:21 pm PT

0

SAP has been one of the biggest proponents of running Apple products in the enterprise over the past few years and we’ve reported on their partnerships with Apple and Jamf. Today, SAP has announced some exciting news for those who are proponents of Apple in the enterprise.

Martin Lang, VP IT Services Enterprise Mobility at SAP, announced on Twitter that the number of employees choosing a Mac for their computer has doubled over the past fifteen months. He notes that the deployment is now at 26,000 and 82% of them are running macOS Catalina.

Despite a rocky start for Catalina, it’s clear that enterprise customers are finding it stable enough to run after bug fixes have been released in recent updates.

In the past, we’ve reported how SAP is working with Apple on AR and machine learning programs. We reported that Jamf is the MDM of choice for SAP for managing their iOS, macOS, and Apple TV devices. For those of us who would love to see more companies deploying Apple in the enterprise, this should come as great news. We’ve come a long way from only the marketing department and C-level employees getting to use Macs. Now, everyday employees are getting the choice of the type of computer that works best for them.

Is your employer open to a program where employees get to choose their device? Would that make a difference in your employee satisfaction?

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Hyper Drive GEN2

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Apple @ Work

Apple @ Work

Apple @ Work is a 9to5Mac series where Bradley Chambers looks at the latest trends and news with how the Mac and iOS are working in enterprise IT environments.

About the Author

Bradley Chambers's favorite gear

Backblaze

Backblaze

Unlimited cloud-based backup for macOS for $6 per month
AirPods Pro

AirPods Pro

The best day to day headphones for iOS and macOS.