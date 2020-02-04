Apple News head of business steps down as service struggles to attract subscribers

According to a new report from Bloomberg today, the head of business for Apple News has stepped down less than than a year after the launch of Apple News+. Liz Schimel joined Apple in 2018 after having previously worked at Conde Nast.

Today’s report cites “people familiar with the move” and says that Schimel was responsible for overseeing relationships with publishers and advertisers during her time with Apple News.

Liz Schimel, the outgoing executive, joined in mid-2018 after serving as the president of international business at magazine publisher Conde Nast, said people familiar with the move who asked not to be identified discussing personnel matters. At Apple, Schimel oversaw relationships with advertisers and news publishers.

Under Apple’s current organizational structure, Services are overseen by Peter Stern, a top lieutenant of Eddy Cue. Bloomberg says that Schimel reported to Stern as well as as Lauren Kern, editor in chief of Apple News.

During Apple’s Q1 earnings call last month, Apple CEO Tim Cook touted that Apple News has over 100 million monthly active users. Apple has yet to offer an update an Apple News+ subscribers since it touted 200,000 signups last April.

Apple News+ has struggled to adopt paying users so far, and Apple has gone quiet on the future of the platform. The company hasn’t made many significant changes to the platform since the introduction of Apple News+ last March, instead focusing on a series of minor changes.

Apple is said to be working on a bundle of Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple News+ that could launch as soon as this year. This could help drive additional Apple News+ subscribers, and Apple has reportedly negotiated a new deal with publishers that would see them take a smaller cut of revenue when the service is sold through a bundle.

Read the full report at Bloomberg.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: