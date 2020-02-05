Nomad unveils new iPhone 11 leather cases with full support for Moment lenses

Nomad has announced its latest line of leather cases for iPhone 11. This time, the focus is on the camera, with Nomad designing cases that are fully compatible with the popular Moment lenses for iPhone 11. This gives Moment lens users another choice when shopping for Moment-compatible cases.

For those unfamiliar, Moment makes lenses for iPhone and other smartphones that focus on enhancing the camera. This is done with a collection of lenses that attach to the iPhone’s camera for additional functionality. For instance, the Moment Anamorphic lens is one of the most popular options.

Typically, to use Moment lenses, you have to use one of Moment’s cases. This is because of the integrated mounting plates that make it possible to attach the lenses to your iPhone. Now, Nomad is expanding the lineup of Moment-compatible cases with its own collection of leather offerings.

The new Nomad cases are fully compatible with Moment’s lenses. They feature an anchor point built-in for attaching a lens, as well as lanyard attachment points at the case of the case. Nomad is releasing cases for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max, and all three are available in black and brown horween leather. There are also new options for the Google Pixel 4.

Nomad also says that its new leather cases are designed to resist drops of up to 6-feet. Essentially, these cases offer all of the same benefits as Nomad’s regular leather cases, but with the added support for integrating with Moment lenses. It’s nice to see Nomad adding Moment support, while retaining the its other design qualities and retaining the same price point.

You can order the new Moment + Nomad cases on Nomad’s website today for $49.95. Meanwhile, if you’ve never gotten the opportunity to try out Moment’s lenses, you can find those on Amazon. Do you use a Moment lens with your iPhone? Let us know down in the comments!

