OWC green lights aftermarket RAM from $500 for rack mount Mac Pro

- Feb. 5th 2020 6:53 am PT

OWC has confirmed today that the RAM it’s been offering for the Mac Pro starting from $500 is compatible with the rack-mounted Mac Pro that recently hit the market. Customers looking to save on upgrading can also take advantage of OWC’s memory trade-in program.

A couple of weeks ago, Apple released the rack mount version of the Mac Pro after making the standard Mac Pro tower available back in December. The rack-mount version carries a $500 premium and has a  few other differences, like how the case opens to accommodate the rails that allow it to be mounted horizontally.

Today OWC has verified in a press release that its RAM for the Mac Pro is compatible with the rack-mounted model. The company highlights that it has “sold thousands of kits for the Mac Pro” already and is ready to offer the RAM upgrades to rack-mount Mac Pro customers.

OWC is proud to be the go-to for memory upgrades, who has sold thousands of kits for the Mac Pro 2019 since it was released and is now offering memory upgrades for the 2019 Mac Pro Rack.

OWC offers 64GB and 128GB 2933MHz DDR4 PC4-23400 LRDIMM RAM modules that can be purchased on their own, or in kits up to 1.5TB of RAM with pricing starting at $500 and going up to $19,999.

The company says customers can save up to 65% on RAM upgrades compared to buying from Apple when taking advantage of the memory trade-in program.

9to5Mac‘s Jeff Benjamin also tested out Mac Pro RAM from NEMIX and found it to be a great way to save thousands on upgrading. Check out the full review here.

OWC also shared a recommendation guide on upgrading your Mac Pro RAM based on what configuration you have:

  • 24-core or 28-core Mac Pro with factory 64GB or 128GB modules: Supplement with additional 64GB or 128GB OWC modules
  • 8-core, 12-core or 16-core Mac Pro with factory 64GB modules: Supplement with additional 64GB OWC modules
  • Mac Pro with factory 8GB, 16GB or 32GB modules: Supplement with additional 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB OWC modules Replace with OWC 64GB or 128GB modules and submit original modules for OWC trade-in rebate

