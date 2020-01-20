Here’s our first look at Apple’s brand new rack-mounted Mac Pro

- Jan. 20th 2020 10:23 am PT

0

Apple made the rack-mountable version of the Mac Pro available last week, and now the first orders are arriving to customers. As expected, the folks at MacStadium are planning to host the new Mac Pro in their data centers, and they’ve gotten their hands on the new rack-mountable machine today.

MacStadium VP Brian Stucki took to Twitter this afternoon to share a look at the new Mac Pro in MacStaidum data centers. The rack-mounted Mac Pro can be seen in the MacStadium data center alongside other fans and equipment.

Stucki says that the rails for the Mac Pro, which arrive in a separate box, are “so simple to install and are as smooth as a brand new tub of butter.” Going forward, Stucki notes that MacStadium will focus on software development benchmarks. You can keep an eye on the MacStadium blog for further updates on those test results.

While the Mac Pro was released last month, Apple didn’t make the rack-mountable version available until last week. The Mac Pro rack configuration comes at a $500 premium when compared to the standing tower, which means it starts at $6,499.

The base model rack mount Mac Pro comes with an 8-core Intel Xeon W CPU, 32GB of memory, a Radeon Pro 580X GPU, and 256GB of flash storage. A fully maxed out Mac Pro with all of the available upgrades will set you back a cool $54,048.00.

If you want to get a closer look at how the new Mac Pro can be installed and removed from a rack, you can check out Apple’s “Mac Pro Essentials” user guide here.

Read more about the new Mac Pro:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Mac Pro

Mac Pro

A new Mac Pro was announced at WWDC 2019 and shipped in December 2019. It starts at $5999 for 8-core, 32GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

About the Author

Chance Miller's favorite gear

Powerbeats Pro

Powerbeats Pro

The best workout headphones.
Logitech Powered

Logitech Powered

My go-to wireless charging stand.