Apple’s rack-mountable Mac Pro is now available for purchase for $6499

Today Apple made the rack-mountable Mac Pro available for purchase, starting at $6499. The unit, which features the same build to order components as the regular Mac Pro, features rack mounting rails that ship in a separate box.

Synology RT2600ac: The AirPort Extreme replacement.

The base model rack mount Mac Pro comes with an 8-core Intel Xeon W CPU, 32GB of memory, a Radeon Pro 580X GPU, and 256GB of flash storage. A fully fleshed out Mac Pro with all of the fixings will set you back a cool $54,048.00.

The Mac Pro rack configuration comes at a $500 premium when compared to the standing configuration, which starts at $5999. In our hands-on overview of the Mac Pro I commented on how heavy the machine is, especially when weighed down with additional MPX modules like the Promise Pegasus R4i. Apple sells $400 wheels for the standing version of the Mac Pro to make it easier to move the unit around.

Rack mounting is commonly used in larger production facilities, where the Mac Pro can be combined with other critical network, audio and video production hardware. The rails, which ship separately, allow the Mac Pro to slide into the rack above or below other hardware. Of course, outside of visual/audio production, racks are most commonly seen in datacenters, where the 2019 Mac Pro could be utilized as well.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: