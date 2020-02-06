Apple says developers can now offer custom apps to schools via Apple School Manager

- Feb. 6th 2020 4:16 pm PT

0

In a new post on its developer website today, Apple has announced that developers can now offer customized applications to education institutions through Apple School Manager.

According to Apple, developers can identify organizations via App Store Connect, and give those organizations the ability to purchase the customized app via Apple School Manager in volume. Apple also notes that educational institutions can tap into this feature for distributing proprietary apps used internally.

Here’s how Apple explains this feature:

You can now meet the unique needs of educational institutions by privately offering apps you’ve customized just for them. Organizations that you identify in App Store Connect will see the app and be able to purchase it in volume on Apple School Manager, a service that lets educational institutions buy content, configure automatic device enrollment, and create accounts for students and staff. Educational institutions can also use this feature to distribute proprietary apps for internal use.

You can learn more about distributing custom applications on Apple’s developer website.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Hyper Drive GEN2

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Education

Education

About the Author

Chance Miller's favorite gear

Powerbeats Pro

Powerbeats Pro

The best workout headphones.
Logitech Powered

Logitech Powered

My go-to wireless charging stand.