Mophie unveils Powerstation chargers with USB-C, Lightning, and more, available at Apple Stores

- Feb. 6th 2020 9:42 am PT

Mophie has announced three new Powerstation portable chargers that are now available in Apple Stores and via Apple’s website. These new chargers are designed for Apple users and include USB-C, USB-A, and Lightning ports.

All three of the Mophie chargers being sold at Apple Stores include 18W fast charging via USB-C, which means you can get up to 50% battery in just 30 minutes of charging. This is especially notable since Apple includes a USB-C to Lightning cable in the box with the iPhone 11 Pro.

There’s also support for recharging the Powerstations themselves via a Lightning cable thanks to the built-in Lightning port. The USB-A port can also provide power for a second USB device to charge simultaneously.

The Powerstation is priced at $59.95 and includes a 6,000mAh battery. This gets you up to 32 hours of extra iPhone battery life. The Powerstation Plus and Powerstation Plus XR are priced at $79.95 and $99.95, respectively. The former gets you 6,000mAh while the latter offers 8,000mAh of power.

The difference between Plus chargers and the standard Powerstation is the inclusion of a built-in Lightning cable on the side, which supports 18W charging. The Powerstation Plus XL also includes a built-in 5W Qi charger for recharging your iPhone or AirPods while on the go.

In addition to in-store availability, the new Mophie Powerstation batteries are also available on Apple’s website.

Mophie’s parent company Zagg is also rumored to be developing an AirPower-like “drop anywhere” wireless charging mat for release sometime this year. The company teased this announcement at CES, but details remain unknown.

