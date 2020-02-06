Mophie unveils Powerstation chargers with USB-C, Lightning, and more, available at Apple Stores

Mophie has announced three new Powerstation portable chargers that are now available in Apple Stores and via Apple’s website. These new chargers are designed for Apple users and include USB-C, USB-A, and Lightning ports.

All three of the Mophie chargers being sold at Apple Stores include 18W fast charging via USB-C, which means you can get up to 50% battery in just 30 minutes of charging. This is especially notable since Apple includes a USB-C to Lightning cable in the box with the iPhone 11 Pro.

There’s also support for recharging the Powerstations themselves via a Lightning cable thanks to the built-in Lightning port. The USB-A port can also provide power for a second USB device to charge simultaneously.

The Powerstation is priced at $59.95 and includes a 6,000mAh battery. This gets you up to 32 hours of extra iPhone battery life. The Powerstation Plus and Powerstation Plus XR are priced at $79.95 and $99.95, respectively. The former gets you 6,000mAh while the latter offers 8,000mAh of power.

The difference between Plus chargers and the standard Powerstation is the inclusion of a built-in Lightning cable on the side, which supports 18W charging. The Powerstation Plus XL also includes a built-in 5W Qi charger for recharging your iPhone or AirPods while on the go.

In addition to in-store availability, the new Mophie Powerstation batteries are also available on Apple’s website.

Mophie’s parent company Zagg is also rumored to be developing an AirPower-like “drop anywhere” wireless charging mat for release sometime this year. The company teased this announcement at CES, but details remain unknown.

