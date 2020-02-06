Latest Apple Pay promo offers free iTunes movie rental with Postmates orders

Apple is continuing its weekly Apple Pay promotions, this time with a Postmates offer that gets you a free movie rental in the Apple TV app. Here’s how it works.

Apple says that when you spend $10 or more in the Postmates app or website using Apple Pay, you’ll be eligible to redeem a free movie via the Apple TV app on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV. To qualify for this offer, simply enter promo code WATCHNOW at checkout in the Postmates app. You’ll then be sent a separate link and promo code through email or SMS for your free movie rental.

The deal is valid now through February 9:

Use Apple Pay to spend $10 or more with Postmates and get a free movie rental in the Apple TV app. Enter the promo code WATCHNOW at checkout, through February 9.

And here are the terms and conditions:

Receive $5.99 toward the rental or purchase of a movie from Apple (“Movie Offer”) after you place a delivery order on www.postmates.com or the Postmates iOS app using Apple Pay. Enter WATCHNOW at checkout on Postmates and complete your purchase using Apple Pay. Minimum cart value of $10 to be eligible. Fees may vary and apply. Store and offer availability based on customer location. Limit one per customer. Supplies are limited. Delivery orders only.

Once your courier is on the way with your food, you will receive an email and SMS (connected to your Postmates account) with your Movie Offer code.

You can download the Postmates app on the App Store to get started or head to the Postmates website.

