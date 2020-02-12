Apple Pay and QR codes see restaurants with Clover POS encourage customers to dine and dash

POS service Clover is out today with a neat new solution for quick and secure payments at restaurants that leverages QR codes and Apple Pay. “Scan to Pay” lets customers seamlessly pay on iPhone without having to download an app or hand over their cards to servers. And the feature sounds like a win for restaurant owners and employees with tables turning faster and more.

Clover announced Scan to Pay in a press release today:

Developed to expedite the payments experience in response to consumers’ increasing expectations for speed and convenience, Scan to Pay helps eliminate inefficiencies within the traditional full-service restaurant payment process by allowing a guest to pay a bill and tip within seconds using their iPhone and Apple Pay. Scan to Pay is a pioneering innovation and does not require the download of an additional app.

Here’s how Scan to Pay works:

With Scan to Pay, guests use their iPhone camera to scan a Clover-generated QR code at the bottom of their receipt to pay their restaurant bill with Apple Pay. This saves time for both the guest and the server by eliminating the need for the guest to give their credit card to the server and for the server to take the card to the point of sale, process the transaction, and return for a signature. Not only is Apple Pay quick and convenient for both the guest and restaurant, it is also secure as a customer must authorize every transaction with Face ID or Touch ID on their iPhone.

Better yet, servers see customers’ payments immediately and customers get to see their bills on their iPhones. If the restaurant is set up to receive feedback, customers can leave it right from their device.

Here’s one testimonial from Josh Molina, a restaurant owner who has been using Scan to Pay in Las Vegas:

“As a high-volume restaurant, we wanted a more efficient way for our guests to pay,” said Josh Molina, owner of Makers & Finders in Las Vegas. “Since we began using Scan to Pay with Clover Dining, we have been able to offer a more seamless payment experience to our guests, turning more tables while giving guests a ‘wow’ experience as they pay for their meal.”

You can learn more about Scan to Pay on Clover’s website here.

Read more on Apple Pay:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: