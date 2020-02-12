Darkroom photo editor for iPhone and iPad goes subscription, adds watermarking and new icons

Darkroom is a popular photo editing app for iPhone and iPad with a suite of powerful features, such as RAW support and Portrait editing. In an update today, Darkroom has added a pair of new features, but also switched its business model.

With today’s update, Darkroom for iPhone and iPad is now a subscription-based application. The key thing to note here, however, is that this only affects new Darkroom users. Anyone who paid for Darkroom in the past will get “access to all premium features today.”

Starting today, anyone who paid for anything prior to this release will have access to all our premium features for free. To be crystal clear, even if you only bought a single filter set 4 years ago, you’ll now have access to all the filters and all the tools! We’re doing this to honor the commitment we made to you when you supported us before this switch.

For new users, Darkroom will cost $3.99 per month or $19.99 per year. And there is still a one-time purchase option at $49.99. Darkroom hopes that a switch to a subscription business model will increase its revenue and thus expand development of the app.

Also with today’s update, Darkroom is adding two new features: support for watermarking as well as custom app icons and a new Export Summary:

Watermark your Photos Darkroom’s Watermark is a full-featured watermarking tool that allows you to set a text or image watermark, and control its size, location, opacity, and even typeface. Customize your App Icon We added the app icons for all of our previous release so please enjoy that Neon icon you all loved so much!

Yes, we even added our internal development build icon, which we once accidentally released publicly

Lastly we added 4 fresh variations for you all to play with, we are big fans of the Vintage one. Export Summary Now you can see a short summary of your most important options when exporting a photo, such as export file type and quality, is watermark or copyright metadata protection added etc.

The latest version of Darkroom is available on the App Store now.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: