Today’s best deals include Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro from $680 in refurbished condition, plus deals on elago’s AirPods case, and Brydge iPad Pro keyboards. Head below for more.

Remove the Touch Bar and get a 13-inch MacBook Pro

Today only, Woot offers the 2017 Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro without Touch Bar from $680 in certified refurbished condition. For comparison, it has an original list price of $1,299, and B&H currently charges $949 in new condition. Today’s deal is $70 less than our previous mention. Apple’s entry-level MacBook Pro is perfect for light photo editing, video, and schoolwork. This is a nice way to save if you don’t need the Touch Bar or extensive I/O. Ships with two Thunderbolt 3 ports, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Force Touch Trackpad, and more. Includes a 90-day warranty.

Wrap your AirPods in elago’s vintage-inspired case

elago via Amazon offers its AW3 AirPods Case for $9. As a comparison, it typically sells for $14 direct from elago, and today’s deal is the second-best offer we’ve tracked at Amazon. elago introduced its AW3 case back in late October, taking the classic vintage design of old Macintosh models and wrapping your AirPods, providing a nostalgic look and enough protection to keep your earbuds safe. On the front, you’ll find that classic Apple hello script, and the base is squared off so your case will sit upright.

Brydge aluminum iPad Pro keyboards from $99

Wellbots is currently offering the Brydge Pro Wireless Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro in Space Gray and Silver at $119. You’ll also find it available for $1 more at Amazon when clipping the on-page coupon. Having dropped from $169, today’s offer saves you 30%, comes within $20 of the all-time low, and is the second-best we’ve seen. Designed for Apple’s latest iPad Pro, Brydge Pro delivers an enhanced typing experience crafted out of a “single piece of high-grade aluminum.” The entire package weighs just 24 ounces and pairs with your tablet over Bluetooth. We loved it in our hands-on review, calling this premium keyboard “an excellent alternative to Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio for the iPad Pro” that “really does transform the iPad Pro into a full laptop replacement.”

