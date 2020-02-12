Microsoft launches Project xCloud preview for iOS with ‘Halo: The Master Chief Collection’

After debuting its Project xCloud streaming game service as a preview last fall on Android, Microsoft has today launched the preview for iOS via TestFlight. The iOS preview is limited to 10,000 testers with registrations open now.

Microsoft announced the news on its Major Nelson site today:

Ever since we launched the Project xCloud preview last year, we’ve continued to field requests for iOS support (I’ve seen your tweets). We’ve been testing an iOS client internally, and today, we’re taking the next step by making the Project xCloud preview available for iOS users through the TestFlight program.

The iOS preview is available to those in the US, UK, and Canada. There are a few other differences between the Android preview and the new iOS TestFlight for Project xCloud.

Unlike the Xbox Game Streaming (Preview) app on Android, this iOS TestFlight preview is for Project xCloud only and does not include Xbox Console Streaming (Preview) at this time.

Due to App Store policy, the iOS TestFlight preview will begin with one game, “Halo: The Master Chief Collection.”

As is standard with iOS TestFlight builds, we’re starting with a very limited preview audience. Up to 10,000 testers will be invited into the preview, but we anticipate that demand will exceed our capacity and we will be unable to accommodate all applicants. We’ll distribute invitations to participate on a first-come, first-served basis.

Because of how iOS TestFlight works, those who are accepted into the iOS TestFlight preview may not necessarily participate for the full duration of the preview. As noted earlier, there are limited spaces available, so for testing purposes we may need to cycle through registrants in order to best utilize the available testing audience. This also means that even if you miss out on the initial allocation, you might receive an invitation to participate later in the preview!

While the preview is limited to Halo: The Master Chief Collection Microsoft eventually plans to bring all 3,500+ Xbox games to the service in the years ahead.

Other requirements include your iPhone or iPad running iOS 13.0 or later, having a Microsoft account/Xbox gamer tag, as well as an Xbox wireless controller.

If you’re new to the xCloud preview you can sign up for the iOS TestFlight here. If you’re already in the Android preview and want to sign up for the iOS test too, follow the instructions in the announcement post here.

Microsoft notes for those having trouble to “please ensure your browser allows Cross-Site Tracking and Cookies.”

