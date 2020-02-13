Thursday’s best deals include Apple AirPods Pro, various HomeKit accessories, and a JVC CarPlay receiver. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

AirPods Pro are $235

Amazon offers the new Apple AirPods Pro for $235. Regularly $249, today’s deal is a match of the Amazon all-time low price and our previous mention. Note: While stock is currently low, just about every retailer online is showing extended shipping dates, so you might as well lock-in a discounted price here.

AirPods Pro delivers a refreshed take of the popular original version, now featuring active noise cancellation, tapered silicone tips, and a water-resistant design. Apple’s H1 chip ensures you have fast connectivity and up to 24-hours of battery life. Our Jeff Benjamin agreed in his recent hands-on review, noting that AirPods Pro “sound amazing, they’re uber-portable, come with great battery life, and feature incredible Active Noise Cancellation.”

Various HomeKit accessories on sale

Home Depot is offering up to 20% off smart home accessories, thermostats, and more. Our top pick is the Honeywell 7-day T5 Smart Programmable Thermostat at $87. That’s down from the usual up to $120 price tag and $4 less than the Amazon all-time low price.

Honeywell’s HomeKit-enabled smart thermostat delivers 7-day flexible scheduling and geofence features to help you save money and energy. This model sports a slim design and “easy to read” e-ink interface. More deals can be found here.

Bring CarPlay to your ride for $250

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the JVC 6.2-inch CarPlay In-Dash Receiver for $250. Normally selling for $350, today’s offer saves you $100 and matches our previous mention for the all-time low from back in August.

Bringing a 6.2-inch touchscreen to your car, JVC’s receiver makes it easier to keep an eye on navigation directions and much more while commuting. CarPlay is at the center of the experience, which received some notable enhancements with iOS 13 last fall. I’ve been hitting the road with Siri as my copilot thanks to CarPlay for over a year, and can’t recommend it enough.

9to5Mac Deal of the Month

Chargeasap 150W Flash USB-C powerbank: Chargeasap is setting its new portable Flash Charger apart from the competition with a 150W total output with 100W available from the USB-C PD port alone. The company says that makes it the “world’s fastest charging power bank.” It also features wireless charging, can charge four devices at once, and is available now for $149 (Reg $299) as a preorder special.

