9to5Mac Daily: February 14, 2020 – Apple adds new AR Quick Look features, more

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Sponsored by Chargeasap: Preorder the new Flash 150W USB-C Powerbank for $139 (Reg $299) & enter our iPhone 11 giveaway.
New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- YouTube TV ditches App Store billing, will cancel accounts that don’t switch payment methods
- Apple launches purchase button for AR Quick Look feature with Home Depot and Wayfair on board
- Comment: iPad 7 is one of the best values in tech [Video]
- 9to5Mac Watch Time episode 15: watchOS 7 concepts with Matt Birchler
- Save $199 on various iPad Pro models including cellular configurations, more
- Drop up to $300 from Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro, deals from $1,100
- Best Buy Presidents’ Day Sale discounts Apple, Google, TVs, smart home, more
- 9to5Toys on Twitter
Enjoy the podcast?:
Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Daily!
Follow Chance:
Follow Trevor:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.