SoundCloud for iPhone and iPad now integrates with Files app, Android uploads coming later

This week SoundCloud is rolling out support for users to upload tracks directly within its iOS app on iPhone and iPad. The new functionality also includes the ability to upload album artwork and more.

SoundCloud shared the news in a blog post:

If your EP just passed the car test with your friends or you got back your mixed & mastered track while running errands – now you don’t have to wait to share your work with the world. Because beginning today, you can upload to SoundCloud directly from your phone. This feature will be rolling out this week on the latest version of SoundCloud’s mobile app on iOS; Android will be coming soon so keep checking back.

The new feature leverages integration with the Files app on iOS and iPadOS to import and upload new tracks.

The functionality is rolling out this week for iOS, so check back in the app if you don’t see the option yet. And Android support “will be coming soon.”

Here’s how to upload tracks from the SoundCloud app on iPhone and iPad:

Within the iOS app, tap the upward-pointing arrow on the top right of your home screen.

Select any audio file from your phone (upload lossless HD files like FLAC, WAV, ALAC or AIFF for best audio quality).

Ensure your metadata is correct or add artwork, a new title, genre(s) and description on the spot, and select whether you want your track public or private.

Tap save (top right).

Head to your profile to see your newly uploaded track. 🎉

And then send to Instagram Stories, text your friends your private link, pitch to press – all from the palm of your hand.

SoundCloud for iPhone and iPad is a free download from the App Store.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: