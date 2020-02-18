watchOS 6.1.3 for Apple Watch available today with critical bug fixes

Apple today is releasing watchOS 6.1.3 to the public with bug fixes and improvements. The update includes a fix for an issue that prevented the irregular heart rhythm notification from working as expected for Apple Watch owners in Iceland.

For those who have compatible Apple Watch models but still use an iPhone that runs iOS 12, Apple has also released the watchOS 5.3.5 update. Users can update the Apple Watch through app Watch on iPhone.

There is no evidence of new features in today’s updates other than the issues that have been fixed. You can read the full changelog for watchOS 6.1.3 below:

“This update includes improvements and bug fixes, including a fix for an issue that prevented the irregular heart rhythm notification from working as expected for Apple Watch owners in Iceland. Some features may not be available for all countries or all areas, for more information visit: https://www.apple.com/watchos/feature-availability/ For information on the security content of this update, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/HT201222“

Apple is also currently beta testing watchOS 6.2, but it’s unclear when that might be released to the public.

