Stacktrace Podcast 071: “Do you want to take a tour?”

John and Rambo continue their adventures into building apps with SwiftUI, talk about the newly released Swift Playgrounds app for Mac, and discuss the dilemma of Apple promoting their own services across iOS. Also, unit testing, monetizing an app through donations, and much more.
Links
- Get StatusBuddy
- StatusBuddy’s GitHub repository
- MultipeerConnectivity
- Swift Playgrounds for Mac
- “The Paywalled Garden: iOS is Adware”
- Reversing the Nintendo 64 CIC
- Build a 6502 computer
- Unit testing
- Mocking in Swift
- Gathering test coverage in Xcode
