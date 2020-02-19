Stacktrace Podcast 071: “Do you want to take a tour?”

John and Rambo continue their adventures into building apps with SwiftUI, talk about the newly released Swift Playgrounds app for Mac, and discuss the dilemma of Apple promoting their own services across iOS. Also, unit testing, monetizing an app through donations, and much more.

http://traffic.libsyn.com/stacktrace/KzOfrhoRBb_StacktraceEp71.mp3

Links

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: