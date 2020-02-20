Apple pushes big Human Interface Guidelines update for developers using SiriKit

After Apple launched updated buttons, icons, and more for Sign In with Apple, Apple Health, and Apple Pay for developers last week, the Human Interface Guidelines (HIG) have seen another update with some big changes to the Siri resources of the Developer HIG.

SiriKit, the platform that Apple offers developers to build in native support of its voice assistant to third-party apps as well as AirPlay 2 and HomeKit accessories has seen a major update.

The newest resources go over System Intents, Custom Intents, Shortcuts and Suggestions, and Editorial Guidelines. Apple’s Platform Experience Manager, Mike Stern highly recommends reading the updated HIG for SiriKit if you’re working on Siri integration.

Check out the new SiriKit resources on Apple’s Developer site here.

