We may be getting closer to seeing the first Chinese OLED iPhone displays. China’s biggest display maker, BOE, has been chasing Apple’s OLED business for some time but hasn’t yet met the Cupertino company’s quality standards.

However, the company now appears confident that it will do so …

ETNews reports that the company is investing in OLED production lines intended to be used exclusively for iPhone displays. The company first made the offer to Apple way back in 2017.

It has been confirmed that BOE, the biggest display maker in China, has started making investment in plant and equipment in order to supply OLEDs to Apple. It will be interesting to see whether BOE can be a third OLED supplier for Apple in 2021 following Samsung Display and LG Display. According to the industry, BOE recently decided to invest in OLED module lines exclusively for Apple. It is heard that BOE is planning to construct 10 new module lines at its B11 OLED plant located in Sichuan. BOE has consistently been making attempts to supply its OLEDs to Apple. Along with the construction of B11 plant, it has been participating in projects for development of OLEDs for iPhones. However, it has yet to supply its OLEDs as its OLED has not satisfied Apple’s strict quality evaluation.

The report is careful to point out that this doesn’t mean that Apple has yet placed an OLED order with BOE, but the iPhone maker is said to have asked the supplier to ‘make necessary preparations’ for the production of its first Chinese OLED iPhone displays.

Samsung was initially Apple’s sole supplier for OLED screens used in the iPhone X and XS, as it was the only company able to hit both quality and volume requirements. LG was later brought on board as a secondary supplier for the iPhone 11 Pro, but Apple is still heavily dependent on Samsung.

It had initially been thought that BOE might begin supplying OLED screens to Apple this year, but today’s report suggests production won’t come online until 2021, assuming orders are indeed placed.

BOE already makes LCD screens for Apple’s older iPhones.

