‘Crossy Road’ spinoff now available exclusively through Apple Arcade

As expected, the spin-off to the hit mobile game Crossy Road is now available exclusively through Apple Arcade. Dubbed Crossy Road Castle, it’s a brand new endless runner game from Hipster Whale, as first spotted by The Verge.

Crossy Road has always been one of the most popular game of iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. It launched back in 2014 and gained popularity for its graphics and Frogger-like gameplay. A spin-off has been highly anticipated, and now it’s finally available for Apple users.

Crossy Road Castle was first announced for Apple Arcade back in October. It’s a clear followup to the original Cross Road, but with added twists and challenges. Here are the highlights of the game, per the Hipster Whale studio:

Play Together: Designed for cooperative arcade platforming chaos. You can also play solo, but everything’s more fun with friends, right?

Connect Easily: Connect all players on a single device with game controllers, or connect together across multiple devices (or any mix that suits you).

Collect Everything: Unlock Crossy Chicken and friends. Dress up in silly hats.

Find New Stuff: With procedurally generated levels and variations, your tower run will be different every time!

Defeat an Oversized Angry Eagle: Why is it so angry?!

Play Offline: No internet? No worries. Fully enjoyable offline.

Notably, Crossy Road Castle being available exclusively through Apple Arcade means two things: you can play it on your Mac, but it’s not coming to Android. The original Crossy Road title was available on Android, but those users will miss out on this year’s spin-off. Meanwhile, the original Crossy Road game was not available on Mac, but this year’s release is.

Apple Arcade is a $4.99 per month subscription, but with a one-month free trial. In addition to Crossy Road Castle, you get access to over 100 titles that can all be played on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. If you’re an Apple Arcade subscriber, you can download Crossy Road Castle for Mac and iPhone and iPad now.

