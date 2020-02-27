Tim Cook announces EdFarm and Apple to use AR for transformative educational tools

- Feb. 27th 2020 9:13 am PT

0

As we previously reported, Tim Cook is in his home state of Alabama today to make an education-related announcement. Now we’ve learned that he shared in a keynote about educational firm EdFarm planning to use augmented reality to “bring Civil Rights history to life” in Birmingham along with Apple’s Everyone Can Code and Everyone Can Create curriculum.

EdFarm is a Birmingham based education-focused nonprofit with Apple listed as its key partner. Here is EdFarm’s mission and vision:

mission

Ed Farm equips educators in schools and communities with innovative tools and strategies that support active learning for all students.

vision

An inventive world where all people have access to everything they need to fill or create the jobs of the future.

At an event today, Tim Cook highlighted the importance of Civil Rights education and the goal of designing a new future around education, innovation, and technology.

It’s the story about Civil Rights about education about this city and its centrality to the American project of forming a more perfect union. So in our common quest to build a new future defined by education, innovation, and technology, we have to meet today’s enduring injustices with the enduring commitment to equality that the city has long embodied.

It sounds like EdFarm will be leveraging ARKit along with Apple’s Everyone Can Code and Everyone Can Create curriculum to offer education, schools, and communities with engaging resources.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

AAPL Company

AAPL Company

Breaking news from Cupertino. We’ll give you the latest from Apple headquarters and decipher fact from fiction from the rumor mill.
Tim Cook

Tim Cook

The CEO of Apple
Education

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Portable Apple Watch Charger

Portable Apple Watch Charger

Handy Apple Watch power bank plus extra USB port.