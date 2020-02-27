Tim Cook announces EdFarm and Apple to use AR for transformative educational tools

As we previously reported, Tim Cook is in his home state of Alabama today to make an education-related announcement. Now we’ve learned that he shared in a keynote about educational firm EdFarm planning to use augmented reality to “bring Civil Rights history to life” in Birmingham along with Apple’s Everyone Can Code and Everyone Can Create curriculum.

EdFarm is a Birmingham based education-focused nonprofit with Apple listed as its key partner. Here is EdFarm’s mission and vision:

mission Ed Farm equips educators in schools and communities with innovative tools and strategies that support active learning for all students. vision An inventive world where all people have access to everything they need to fill or create the jobs of the future.

At an event today, Tim Cook highlighted the importance of Civil Rights education and the goal of designing a new future around education, innovation, and technology.

It’s the story about Civil Rights about education about this city and its centrality to the American project of forming a more perfect union. So in our common quest to build a new future defined by education, innovation, and technology, we have to meet today’s enduring injustices with the enduring commitment to equality that the city has long embodied.

It sounds like EdFarm will be leveraging ARKit along with Apple’s Everyone Can Code and Everyone Can Create curriculum to offer education, schools, and communities with engaging resources.

Tim Cook announces using augmented reality to bring Civil Rights history to life in Birmingham AL ⁦@Apple⁩ pic.twitter.com/Cri23jT02h — Brandon Wilson, APR (@BrandonDWilson) February 27, 2020

⁦@Apple⁩ in Birmingham announcing EdFarm. A game changing ecosystem to transform education & job skills. pic.twitter.com/bbCzTs3NGU — Brandon Wilson, APR (@BrandonDWilson) February 27, 2020

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: