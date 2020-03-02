Video: The Verge puts the Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR to the test with creative professionals

The Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR reviews continue to flow in. The latest review comes from The Verge, and it offers a detailed look at Apple’s latest Pro-grade hardware on the real world.

The Verge’s review and accompanying video focuses on six creative professionals using the Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR in the real world. The review specifically praises the design and noise of the Mac Pro:

That pattern of cooling vents on the front and back is instantly recognizable, the ports on the top are really useful, and the whole thing is ridiculously quiet in operation: Apple’s gone to great lengths to vary the speed of the fans constantly so that they don’t cause any harmonics or rumbles. It is a shockingly quiet computer for the amount of power it contains.

But one of the issues cited in the review is the lack of optimization from software developers for the Mac Pro’s hardware:

Because ultimately, that’s the story with the Mac Pro: the hardware is way, way ahead of software support. When we ran benchmark tests that pushed the GPUs, they turned in solid numbers, but so few apps were optimized to use Apple’s Metal graphics system that we basically never saw that performance in action during our day-to-day work.

As for the Pro Display XDR, Vox Media director of post production technologies Murilo Silva took some issue with Apple’s reference-grade comparisons:

Having worked a lot with the Sony X300s that Apple compared the displays to when they announced them, it was especially jarring to see how the Apple display stacked up to the Sony in real life. This is not a display that I would ever buy as a reference monitor for serious color work.

Silva pointed out that the biggest problem is off-angle viewing:

Sadly, my biggest first impression was that the off-angle viewing was just incredibly inaccurate, even at the slightest angle. It’s so dramatic that when you’re standing right in front of it and looking at the display, there’s a vignette effect over the whole thing.

You can read theThe Verge’s full review of the Pro Display XDR here and of the Mac Pro here. Check out their video review below.

Also be sure to check out 9to5Mac’s full reviews of both the Pro Display XDR and Mac Pro as well.

