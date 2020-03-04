Wells Fargo offering bonus $5 credit when you use Apple Pay at an ATM

Wells Fargo is offering its customers a unique promo when they use Apple Pay at an ATM. If you want $5 of free money, Wells Fargo has you covered. Read on to find out how.

Wells Fargo explains the promo, which is valid until March 5, 2021:

Your debit card is already in your digital wallet, so why not use it to easily get cash — and do more — at a Wells Fargo ATM? And now, when you access a Wells Fargo ATM using your debit card in your digital wallet for the first time, you’ll earn a $5 statement credit.

In order to claim the $5 statement credit, simply go to a Wells Fargo ATM, tap with Apple Pay (or another digital wallet) using your iPhone or Apple Watch, enter your debit card PIN, and complete an ATM transaction or select an ATM service. Some of the finer details:

Business debit cards are not eligible for this offer.

This offer is single use per customer, exclusive, and non-transferable. The maximum a customer can earn is $5. Only the intended recipient of the email is eligible for this offer.

Please allow 6 – 8 weeks for the statement credit to post to your primary linked deposit account.

It’s neat to see Wells Fargo looking to boost Apple Pay adoption at ATMs through this promotion. The bank was one of the first to adopt cardless Apple Pay ATM withdrawals back in 2017 and has since been followed by the likes of Chase and others.

If you’re a Wells Fargo customer and you take advantage of this promotion, let us know how it goes down in the comments!

