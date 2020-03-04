Apple @ Work Podcast: Past, present, and future of identity in the enterprise

Apple @ Work Podcast is brought to you by Jamf, the standard in Apple management. Learn more at Jamf.com/9to5mac.
In the first episode of the Apple @ Work podcast, Bradley talks with Gregory Keller, Chief Strategy Officer at JumpCloud. They look at the history of how enterprise IT departments have managed identity through the various eras of enterprise IT, why BYOD was a bad idea, and what the future holds for identity management in a world where employees might bring in four devices each day.
