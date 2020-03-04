Apple @ Work Podcast: Past, present, and future of identity in the enterprise

- Mar. 4th 2020 2:25 am PT

0

Apple @ Work Podcast is brought to you by Jamf, the standard in Apple management. Learn more at Jamf.com/9to5mac.

In the first episode of the Apple @ Work podcast, Bradley talks with Gregory Keller, Chief Strategy Officer at JumpCloud. They look at the history of how enterprise IT departments have managed identity through the various eras of enterprise IT, why BYOD was a bad idea, and what the future holds for identity management in a world where employees might bring in four devices each day.

Links Mentioned in this episode

Connect with Bradley

Listen and Subscribe

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Apple @ Work

Apple @ Work

Apple @ Work is a 9to5Mac series where Bradley Chambers looks at the latest trends and news with how the Mac and iOS are working in enterprise IT environments.
Apple @ Work Podcast

Apple @ Work Podcast

About the Author

Bradley Chambers's favorite gear

Backblaze

Backblaze

Unlimited cloud-based backup for macOS for $6 per month
AirPods Pro

AirPods Pro

The best day to day headphones for iOS and macOS.