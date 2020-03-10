How to use military time on Apple Watch

- Mar. 10th 2020 12:01 am PT

0

Whether you’re new to Apple Watch or have had one for a while and haven’t customized it to your liking yet, read on for how to use military time (24-hour time) on Apple Watch.

Whether you’re most comfortable with military time already or want to learn it, switching to 24-hour time on Apple Watch is quick and easy.

Additionally, you might want to check out hourly chimes and Taptic Time for a couple of ways to get more out of your watch. Taptic Time even supports Morse Code for understated alerts.

How to use military time on Apple Watch

  1. On your iPhone, head to the Watch app
  2. Swipe down and tap on Clock
  3. Tap the toggle next to 24-Hour Time at the top
  4. You can find the options for hourly Chimes and Taptic Time on the same settings page

Here’s how these steps look:

How to set Apple Watch military time 24-hour time walkthrough 1

How to turn on hourly chimes or Taptic Time on Apple Watch

If you like to stay tuned in to the time throughout the day, you might find hourly chimes or Taptic Time useful. You can toggle Chimes on just below the 24-hour time option.

If you’d like to go for more subtle alerts, Taptic Time is a great choice. You can even choose between Digits, Terse, and Morse Code.

How to set Apple Watch military time 24-hour time walkthrough 2

How to use military time on iPhone

If you don’t have military time set on your iPhone as well already, you can head to Settings > General > Date & Time > 24-Hour Time.

Apple Watch

Apple Watch is Apple's wearable is designed to help you stay active, motivated, and connected. It runs watchOS, and it comes in 40mm and 44mm size options.
How To

A collection of tutorials, tips, and tricks from the 9to5Mac team helping you fix and get the most out of your favorite gear.
