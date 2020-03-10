Poll: Should the new Apple TV remote be a major redesign or iterate on the current design?

The leaks from iOS 14 continued today, and 9to5Mac reported this morning that Apple is planning a new remote for the Apple TV. Details here are still unknown, but what do you want to see from it?

Past versions of tvOS have suggested that Apple is planning a new version of the Apple TV. For instance, tvOS 13.4 includes references to a new Apple TV model with Apple’s A12 or A13 processor. For comparison’s sake, the current Apple TV is powered by the A10 Fusion chip.

Previous reporting also indicated that the new Apple TV will include HDMI 2.1 input, which makes improves specifically targeting latency and fast-moving content for gamers.

But one of the biggest points of contention regarding the Apple TV is the Siri Remote. The touchpad surface has been criticized for making navigation harder than it needs to be, while some people say it’s also nearly impossible to know whether the Siri Remote is correctly oriented when you first pick it up.

The Siri Remote is also pricey. If you need a replacement, Apple sells them for $59 — which is more than many other dedicated set-top streaming boxes on the market.

iOS 14 code seen by 9to5Mac now suggests that Apple is also developing a new remote for the Apple TV. Details here are unknown, and it’s unclear if it will be a dramatic overhaul or an iterative redesign. The last time Apple updated the Siri Remote was in 2017, when it added a new Menu button and a gyroscope.

I don’t think I’m as negative on the Siri Remote as some people, but it’s clear that Apple could make some improvements. Certain gestures are tricky to maneuver on the touch surface, such as jumping ahead and rewinding by 10 seconds at a time. There’s no evidence this is changing, but having to charge via Lightning is rather annoying — the Siri Remote is essentially the only time I still have to use a Lightning cable nowadays.

I don’t think Apple needs to dramatically redesign the Siri Remote, but I’d certainly love some iterative changes to improve the current design — especially to prevent accidental input via the touchpad. What do you think? Let us know down in the comments!

