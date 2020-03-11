Looking to check your warranty status or take your HomePod to Apple for a repair? Read on for how to find the serial number of your HomePod on the device itself as well as on your iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

If you’ve casually picked up your HomePod and looked for the serial number, you might not have noticed it, but Apple does print the numbers on each smart speaker. If you’re having trouble reading it, we’ll also look at three other ways to find your serial number below.

How to find the serial number of your HomePod

On your HomePod

Flip your HomePod upside down You’ll find the serial number in very small print on the inside edge of the silicone base

Find HomePod serial number in iOS Settings

On iPhone or iPad, head to Settings Tap your name at the top Swipe down to see your HomePod(s) Tap one to see its serial number

In the Home app

On your iPhone or iPad (or Mac too) open the Home app In iOS, long-press on the HomePod you’d like to find the serial number for (on Mac right-click) Tap the Settings icon in the bottom right corner (on Mac click Settings) Swipe or scroll to the bottom to find your serial number

On the original packaging

If you can’t read the serial number on your HomePod and it’s not set up and viewable in the Home app or in iOS Settings, you can also find it on the original packaging if you have it.

