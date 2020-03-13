Firefox Browser releases ‘Facebook Container’ for those who like it but don’t trust it

Firefox Browser is out with a new version and one of the headline features is a tool to keep Facebook from tracking you around the web.

Mozilla detailed the new Facebook Container add-on in the release notes of Firefox Browser version 74.

Facebook Container prevents Facebook from tracking you around the web – Facebook logins, likes, and comments are automatically blocked on non-Facebook sites. But when you need an exception, you can now create one by adding custom sites to the Facebook Container.

Facebook Container also works for Instagram and Facebook Messenger.

Here are the other new features included in the Firefox Browser 74 release:

Your login management has improved with the ability to reverse alpha sort (Name Z-A) in Lockwise, which you can access under Logins and Passwords.

Firefox now makes importing your bookmarks and history from the new Microsoft Edge browser on Windows and Mac simple.

Add-ons installed by external applications can now be removed using the Add-ons Manager (about:addons). Going forward, only users can install add-ons; they cannot be installed by an application.

Firefox now provides better privacy for your web voice and video calls through support for mDNS ICE by cloaking your computer’s IP address with a random ID in certain WebRTC scenarios.

You can update to the latest version and see the full release notes here.

