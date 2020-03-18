New iPad Pro comes with Wi-Fi 6 support, unlike recent MacBook updates

We’re learning more about the iPad Pro after the 2020 refresh debuted today, like its new Magic Keyboard with trackpad being backward compatible. Another neat tidbit is that the 2020 iPad Pro includes Wi-Fi 6 support.

Wi-Fi 6 routers are becoming more common and coming down in price a bit. But up until now, the only Apple devices with Wi-Fi 6 chips that could take advantage of the latest routers were the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro launched last November without Wi-Fi 6 and the 2020 MacBook Air also comes with without the ability to connect with the latest networking standard.

Now, the 2020 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro have landed and it’s great to see they include Wi-Fi 6 support.

The new iPad Pro also includes support for the Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS).

Surprise of the day 🎉New @Apple iPad Pro models come with #CBRS support. Dual-SIM. 9-10 hours of battery life. New keyboard with trackpad. LiDAR scanner to measure depth. 8-core graphic processor. Wi-Fi + Cellular models start at $949 📶 https://t.co/KsgIEyj2FH — celona (@celonaio) March 18, 2020

