Apple debuts colorful spring lineup of iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands

As part of its spring product releases today, Apple has debuted a new color palette for its accessories like Apple Watch bands, silicone and leather iPhone cases, and iPad cases.

Apple Watch Band updates

For Apple Watch, the Sport Band’s new colors are Cactus, Grapefruit, and Surf Blue. Meanwhile, the Sport Loop sees even more new options with Sunshine, Vitamin C, Surf Blue, Neon Lime, and Neon Pink.

The Nike Apple Watch band updates include the World Indigo/Lime Blast for the Sport Loop and the Midnight Turquoise/Aurora Green and the Black/Lime Blast for the Nike Sport Band.

Peacock is a new option for the Leather Loop, the Modern Buckle gets Deep Sea Blue and Raspberry, while new Hermès options include the Noir Swift Leather Allover Print, Blanc Swift Leather Allover Print, and the Noir Gala Leather Single Tour Rallye.

iPhone case updates

Apple’s silicone cases for the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro see the same Cactus, Grapefruit, and Surf Blue options as the new Apple Watch Sport Bands.

The Leather Folio for the iPhone 11 Pro gets Raspberry, Deep Sea Blue, and Peacock. However, no new colors at this time for the standard Leather Case.

New iPad Folio colors

The Smart Folio for the iPad Pro has received the Cactus and Surf Blue color options, with the same available for the Smart Cover for the standard iPad (7th Gen) and current iPad Air and iPad mini.

Powerbeats now available

The all-new Powerbeats which replace the Powerbeats 3 are now available from Apple priced at $149.95. They come in white, red, and black. Check out our full coverage here for all the details on these new earphones.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: