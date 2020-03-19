How to use one-handed swipe typing on iPad

- Mar. 19th 2020 12:00 am PT

0

Swipe typing arrived with iOS 13 on iPhone for the default keyboard, but did you know you can do it on the iPad as well? Read on for how to use one-handed swipe typing on iPad.

If you haven’t gotten in the habit of using swipe typing yet, it can be really efficient once you get in the rhythm of it. Better yet, it allows you to type easily with one hand.

With iOS 13 and iPhone, swipe typing, or QuickPath, as Apple calls it, is enabled by default on the built-in keyboard. However, on iPad with iPadOS 13, swipe typing doesn’t work with the full-size, default keyboard, so you’ll need to switch to the floating keyboard.

How to use one-handed swipe typing on iPad

  1. On the full-size default on-screen iPad keyboard, pinch with two fingers to switch to the floating keyboard (you can also long-press the keyboard icon in the bottom right corner and select “Floating”)
  2. Start swiping in a continuous movement to spell and type
  3. You can do a two-finger expand gesture to return to the full keyboard

Check out how these steps look in this short video from Apple:

Read more from 9to5Mac:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Jamf Apple device management

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

iPad

iPad

Apple's tablet debuted in 2010. Since the original version, it's expanded into multiple screen sizes and Pro and non-Pro options.
How To

How To

A collection of tutorials, tips, and tricks from the 9to5Mac team helping you fix and get the most out of your favorite gear.
Basics

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Portable Apple Watch Charger

Portable Apple Watch Charger

Handy Apple Watch power bank plus extra USB port.