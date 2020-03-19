Swipe typing arrived with iOS 13 on iPhone for the default keyboard, but did you know you can do it on the iPad as well? Read on for how to use one-handed swipe typing on iPad.

If you haven’t gotten in the habit of using swipe typing yet, it can be really efficient once you get in the rhythm of it. Better yet, it allows you to type easily with one hand.

With iOS 13 and iPhone, swipe typing, or QuickPath, as Apple calls it, is enabled by default on the built-in keyboard. However, on iPad with iPadOS 13, swipe typing doesn’t work with the full-size, default keyboard, so you’ll need to switch to the floating keyboard.

How to use one-handed swipe typing on iPad

On the full-size default on-screen iPad keyboard, pinch with two fingers to switch to the floating keyboard (you can also long-press the keyboard icon in the bottom right corner and select “Floating”) Start swiping in a continuous movement to spell and type You can do a two-finger expand gesture to return to the full keyboard

Check out how these steps look in this short video from Apple:

