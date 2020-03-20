Diet tracking app ‘Calory’ adds support for custom foods, recipe integration, much more

Calory is one of our favorite nutrition apps here at 9to5Mac, and it’s receiving a notable update today to version 1.6 on iOS and Mac. The update includes enhancements to Siri, support for custom foods, and more.

One of the most notable new features is support for creating custom foods that will appear in search results. You can also now find inspirational recipes via the “Foods” page. So if you’re looking for something new to try, you can find it directly in Calory then add it to your nutritional log for the day.

Water Tracking in Calory also now supports the ability to change the sizes of preset options. So if your favorite water bottle measures 34 ounces, you can change the preset option to exactly that for easier logging.

Here are the full release notes for today’s update to Calory:

My Foods – You can create your own custom foods that will appear in the search results.

Recipes – If you are looking for inspiration or want to check how to prepare a French Onion Soup, now it is possible to do that! In the Foods page a new tab Recipes is available for that. You can also log the recipe directly and share it with your friends.

Siri – Added ability to add foods directly to Siri

Foods page – Now you can sort the filter buttons and for example make the Recents tab appear first when you open the Foods page. Simply tap and hold the button to change positions.

Water Tracking – Added ability to change sizes of the presets/cups. Also added water tracking to Today Widget and Apple Watch

App Icons – Added more color options for the App Icons

Manual entry – Added ability to log all macros in manual entries

Calory is available on the App Store and Mac App Store. The app sets itself apart from competitors like MyFitnessPal with Dark Mode, Siri Shortcuts, Apple Watch support, and much more

